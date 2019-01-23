CROWN POINT, IN - Mary C. (nee Slingsby) Charbonneau, age 89 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at her home on January 17, 2019. Mary spent three years at Merrillville High School then transferred to St. Mary Springs Academy where she graduated in 1947. After Mary graduated, she worked in her dad's grocery store in Gary, IN and attended Gary College. She also attended Patricia Stevens School of Modeling in Chicago. Mary then worked at the business office of Illinois Bell Telephone Co. She married the love of her life- Gene Charbonneau on July 4, 1952. Mary and Gene were married on the 4th of July because it was the only day the family grocery store was closed other than Sundays. Many joyful celebrations were had by family on the 4th. Mary was a homemaker until her youngest daughter was in fifth grade and she started back to work as a teller at Gary National Bank. She worked at the bank for 17 years until she retired to enjoy her grandkids and improve her golf game. In 1994, she was the winner of the 9 Hole Women's Golf League Championship at Youche Country Club. Mary volunteered for several years for Meals on Wheels. Mary was an avid bridge player and loved her aerobics. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Gene Charboneau; her brother Patrick Charbonneau, her brother Earl Slingsby and her parents Earl and Mary Catherine Slingsby. Loving mother of Patrick (Rosanna) Charbonneau of South Barrington, IL, Denise Kochanek of Pittsburgh, PA, Diane (Andy) Hoffman of Cincinnati, OH, Rene (Jim) Martin of Chesterton, IN, and Cynthia (Christopher) Franzmann of Columbus, OH; her grandchildren, Dr. Ashley (Dan) Weisman, Jillian Kochanek, Stanton Kochanek, Jordan Hoffman, Maximilian Martin, KaitrynFranzmann and Jonathan Franzmann and great-grandson, Jonah Weisman; sisters, Elizabeth (Kamal) Banki, Helen (Al) Rossi.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects, Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME located at 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. Services will conclude at the church.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO VISITING NURSE ASSOCIATION OF NORTHWEST INDIANA HOSPICE (VNA HOSPICE) AT 501 MARQUETTE STREE, VALPARAISO, IN 46383 OR THE CHARITY OF YOUR CHOICE.
In Fulfillment of Mary's wishes her body was donated to the Anatomical Education Program of the Indiana University School of Medicine Department of Anatomy. www.burnsfuneral.com