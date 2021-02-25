Mary C. Hobbs

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stanley Dominik officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mary was born on November 20, 1960 in Hammond, IN where she resided her whole life. After graduating from Hammond Tech, she worked for Southern Electric where she retired. Mary was a 40-year member of the Women of the Moose Lodge Chapter 120, Hammond. She enjoyed playing pool and her Friday nights playing BINGO at Isaac Walton. Every summer she would look forward to her camping trips with Justin ever since he was a child. In her free time she would never pass up a chance to spend time with Jayden. She was very proud of her earned title "TT".