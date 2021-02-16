DYER, IN - Mary C. Matulauskis (nee Szostak) age 94, late of Dyer, IN passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Matulauskis. Loving mother of Sharon Lilly. Proud grandmother of Kristin (Paul) Tortoriello and Kyle (Ashley) Lilly. Devoted great grandmother of Anthony, Christian and Liliana. Preceded in death by parents: Aloysius and Rosalia (nee Szewczyk) Szostak and siblings: Anthony, Bruno, Edward, Camille, John, Ferdinand and Florence.
Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 meeting DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN 46311. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com