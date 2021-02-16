DYER, IN - Mary C. Matulauskis (nee Szostak) age 94, late of Dyer, IN passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Matulauskis. Loving mother of Sharon Lilly. Proud grandmother of Kristin (Paul) Tortoriello and Kyle (Ashley) Lilly. Devoted great grandmother of Anthony, Christian and Liliana. Preceded in death by parents: Aloysius and Rosalia (nee Szewczyk) Szostak and siblings: Anthony, Bruno, Edward, Camille, John, Ferdinand and Florence.