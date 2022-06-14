June 2, 1937 - June 10, 2022

CHESTERTON - Mary C. Slusher, age 85, of Chesterton, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born on June 2, 1937, to the late Arthur and Maude Parks. Mary was a faithful member of Real Life Community Church, where she was very active as a greeter for Sunday services and many other activities, including Bible Study. Mary will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years in 1995, Horace W. Slusher.

She is survived by her three children: Gerald (Angela) Slusher, MI, Catherine (Craig) Buhring, Portage, and Jennifer (Russell) Rambo, Columbia, SC; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Tommy (Becky) Parks, WV; other loving family; and dear friends.

Funeral services for Mary will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Real Life Community Church, 3134 Swanson, Portage, with Pastor Rich Doering officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

