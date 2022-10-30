HIGHLAND, IN - Mary "Carol" Fiegle (nee Petts) of Highland, IN passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022 at the age of 83. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence "Larry" Fiegle; Sister, Helen Cripe of Kettering, OH; Daughter, Lee Ann Martino of San Jose, CA.; Son, William "Bill" Fiegle (Debbie) of Highland, IN.; and Daughter, Heidi Seidehamel of Mooresville, NC.; Grandchildren: Cameron (Shelby), Nathaniel and Zachary Martino, Tia (Gabe) Reyes, Carolyn and Christina Fiegle, Andrew and Alex Seidehamel; and Great-Granddaughter, August Reyes. She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Helen Petts of Vincennes, IN.

Carol was full of smiles and laughter and really enjoyed the people she met and knew. She grew up in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of a print shop owner and teacher and moved to NW Indiana as a young lady to begin her teaching career. As a teacher in the Highland and Munster school systems for many years, she enjoyed her passion of helping children learn to read. She was awarded the Teacher of the Year from the Highland School System the year she retired and was remembered fondly by students and staff alike. She was also a familiar member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Munster. She spent her retirement days volunteering weekly in her church kitchen to prepare food for the homeless. She also enjoyed reading mystery and private eye novels, trivia with her friends, cross-stitch, and chocolate. Carol graduated with an associate's degree from Vincennes University, a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Bloomington and a Master's degree from Purdue Calumet.