Mary was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1951. Upon graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper for Swarthout Chevrolet and Juster's Steakhouse. Later she became office manager at Sid Green, Webb, and Dick James Ford dealerships. Upon retirement she visited Aruba, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Greece, and Italy. She enjoyed traveling in the U.S. especially to Alaska, Hawaii, and California (numerous times) to visit her son. Mary was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81, the Amoco Oil Annuitants Club, and the former Knights of Columbus Wives Club. She loved riding her bike, doing water aerobics at the Hammond Civic Center, and playing pinochle with her family and with friends at the Ephesus Center in Highland and at the Hammond Senior Center. Mary was an avid Purdue basketball fan and never missed a televised game. Her daily routine included reading as many books as she could order, working crossword puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Mary will be fondly remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend—she will be missed.