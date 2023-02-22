Mary Catherine Furtak (nee Miller) 89 of the Robertsdale section of Hammond passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She is survived by her loving son, David Furtak, brother, Gerald (Pamela) Miller, niece, Eileen (Keith) Allison, nephew, Jonathan (Katie Bellis) Miller, and several close cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William M. Furtak (2013), and her parents Steve and Mary (Humenick) Miller.
Mary was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1951. Upon graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper for Swarthout Chevrolet and Juster's Steakhouse. Later she became office manager at Sid Green, Webb, and Dick James Ford dealerships. Upon retirement she visited Aruba, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Greece, and Italy. She enjoyed traveling in the U.S. especially to Alaska, Hawaii, and California (numerous times) to visit her son. Mary was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81, the Amoco Oil Annuitants Club, and the former Knights of Columbus Wives Club. She loved riding her bike, doing water aerobics at the Hammond Civic Center, and playing pinochle with her family and with friends at the Ephesus Center in Highland and at the Hammond Senior Center. Mary was an avid Purdue basketball fan and never missed a televised game. Her daily routine included reading as many books as she could order, working crossword puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Mary will be fondly remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend—she will be missed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. officiating; entombment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The St. John Rosary Society, together with members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696 will offer prayers at the funeral home on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Restoration Fund, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400,