July 19, 1956 - Aug. 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Catherine Martin, age 65 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 She was born on July 19, 1956 in East Chicago, IN to Albert and Marjorie (Tuttle) Huber.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, David Martin; two sons: Jeremiah (Paula) Martin and Joshua Martin; two sisters: Karron Huber, Judy Ragens; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by Father, Albert C. Huber; Mother, Marjorie Huber.

Mary was a longtime member and Sunday School teacher at South Haven Christian Church. She was a devoted mother and donated her time as an Art and Music Teaching Assistant at South Haven Christian School. Mary was an avid artist and painted landscapes and still life. She loved traveling around the country.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be held by her family at a later date. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.