Sept. 18, 1948 - Dec. 11, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary (Chiappetta) Shurman, age 73 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on September 18, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Carmen and Helen (Pfeiffer) Chiappetta.

Mary is survived by her children: Tom (Donna) Shurman and Beth Shurman; brothers: Jim (Jeanne) Chiappetta, Bob (Lynn) Chiappetta and Al (Ginny) Chiappetta; grandchildren: Sydney Shurman, Kayla Rossa and David Rossa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Shurman; daughter, Katie Rossa and brother, John Chiappetta.

Mary loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Deacon Steve Grandfield officiating. A Memorial Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to The American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or to The Lupus Foundation at lupus.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.