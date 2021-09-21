Mary Christina Massa

Sept. 22, 1927 - Sept. 19, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Mary Christina Massa, age 93, of Portage passed away Sunday September 19, 2021, at the Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. Mary was born September 22, 1927, in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late William and Martha (Vestal) Dunkley. She worked thirty-five years for Artistic Cleaners in Lake Station.

She is survived by her four children: Geraldine Fessler, Peter (Connie) Massa, Paul (Bonnie) Massa, and Francetta (Jack) Rayce; one brother, William Dunkley; many nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, August Massa; her son-in-law, Myron Fessler; her parents; and fourteen brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.