 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Christina Massa

Mary Christina Massa

Mary Christina Massa

Sept. 22, 1927 - Sept. 19, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Mary Christina Massa, age 93, of Portage passed away Sunday September 19, 2021, at the Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. Mary was born September 22, 1927, in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late William and Martha (Vestal) Dunkley. She worked thirty-five years for Artistic Cleaners in Lake Station.

She is survived by her four children: Geraldine Fessler, Peter (Connie) Massa, Paul (Bonnie) Massa, and Francetta (Jack) Rayce; one brother, William Dunkley; many nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, August Massa; her son-in-law, Myron Fessler; her parents; and fourteen brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts