DeMOTTE, IN - Mary Claire Brewer 82 of DeMotte passed away July 18, 2018 at her home with her loving family by her side. Born on November 12, 1935 in Calumet City, IL to the late Leo (Claire) Jung. Mary was a graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School. Mary enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting, and reading. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Hyatt, siblings: Ann Ellis, Robert Jung. Surviving are daughter: Marcia Escobedo; adopted daughters: Charla Waxman, Cynthia Lisle; grandson: Jeremy (Cheryl) Brewer, and great granddaughter, Kayla.
A time of remembrance will be held on Monday July 30, 2018 from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at 1322 Orchid Street SE DeMotte, IN 46310. Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements under the direction of the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME OF DEMOTTE.