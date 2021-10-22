Mary Claudette Hedges

Nov. 9, 1940 — Oct. 19, 2021

ROCKTON, IL — Mary Claudette Hedges, 80, of Rockton, IL passed away October 19, 2021.

Born November 9, 1940 in Calumet City, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Lorraine (Kee) Ross. Married Roger Hedges on September 3, 1997. Mary enjoyed to travel throughout her life. She also loved cats.

Survivors include children: Robin Rakoczy, Mike (Christine) Rakoczy, Linda (John) Elliot, Jill Brown; grandchildren: Michaela Passenheim, Christopher Rakoczy, Claire Brown, Grace Brown, Matt Brown, Carrie Elliot; and great-grandchildren: Mark Jr. and Vivian Passenheim, and Lucy Pierce. Predeceased by husband, Roger and sister, Pat Hedges.

Private family services are to be held. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family.

