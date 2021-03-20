Mary Cooper (nee Iffrig)

VALPARAISO, IN — Mary Cooper (nee Iffrig), passed away after a long battle with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She was born on October 23, 1959, to Albert and Alberta Iffrig and was raised in St. Peters, MO, surrounded by love.

Mary graduated from Central Missouri State University with a degree in dietetics. She moved to Chicago to work as a registered dietitian and met the love of her life, Jac Cooper, at Loyola University Medical Center and they were married on November 10, 1984.

Jac and Mary moved to Valparaiso, and raised four amazing children. Mary loved being a stay at home mom and spent every possible minute with her family. When her youngest child, Grace, started high school, Mary found a new career that filled her with joy. She taught Pre-3 at Tiny Tim's Child Development Center for 13 years. She was able to have so much fun with these sweet and smart 3-year-olds and was proud to watch them learn something new every single day.

Mary was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a past president of the Oasis Club. All of her children attended St. Paul Catholic School and she happily volunteered as a Scout leader, room mother and anything else that was needed. Jac and Mary were thrilled that their oldest grandson Lucas, currently attends the school.