CROWN POINT, IN - Mary D. Altomere, age 88 of Crown Point, formerly of Gary, passed away February 9, 2020. She graduated from Lew Wallace HS and was an assistant for Dr. Goodwin in Merrillville.

She was preceded in death by her husband Steve and brothers John and Marco Bunchich. Mary is survived by her son Mark and grandchild David Altomere.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. www.burnsfuneral.com