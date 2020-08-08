Mary D. Anderson (nee Springham)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DYER, IN - Mary Anderson (nee Springham), age 83, late of Dyer, passed away August 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late William L. Anderson for 44 years. Loving mother of Judith Brown, William R. (Bonnie) Anderson, Thomas R. (Joanne) Anderson, and the late Donald Anderson. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Nathan, Emily, Thomas, Justin, Sean, Noah, Tyler, Andrew, and Ashley. Dearest great grandmother of Emma, Levi, and Bruce. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents Henry and Mary Springham. Mary was the founder and former owner of St. John Mama D's Pizza.

Visitation Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church 10701 Olcott. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.