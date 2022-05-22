CROWN POINT - Mary D. Harrison (nee Orange), age 86. Late of Crown Point, passed away May 17, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Francis A. Harrison Sr. for 49 years. Loving mother of: Clifford (Kellie) Harrison, Charles Harrison, Francis (Mary) Harrison Jr., and Dale Harrison. Cherished grandmother of: Eric, Heather, Elena, Amanda, Rachel, and Sarah. Devoted great-grandmother of: Aiden, Tucker, McKenzie, Kaylee, Gibson, and Eli. Dearest sister of: Donald Orange, Carlene Mayes, and Connie Curtis. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, James and Elsie Orange; and brothers: Frederick and James Orange.

Mary retired as a nurse from Woodside Manor Nursing Home. She was an avid golfer, bowler, and Chicago Bulls fan. Mary was a devoted member of St. Christopher Episcopal Church in Crown Point. She was an animal lover and adored all her pets.

Memorial visitation on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474.