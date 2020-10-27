Mary D. Massey (nee Doto)

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary D. "Nana" Massey (nee Doto), age 107-1/2, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Mary is survived by her step-daughter, Mary Sue McGown; nine grandchil-dren; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and she was also deeply loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Massey, parents: Joseph and Filomena Doto; children: Ilene Dance, Patricia Scheidt and Keith Hooper; grandchildren: Patti Robbins and Karen Sabo; son-in-laws: Jerry Dance and Bill Scheidt; two sisters; and seven brothers.

Mary held several employment positions, such as; bomb inspector at Kingsbury Ordinance Plant during WWII, waitress at Tivoli Tap in Gary and babysitter at KDlanes during Tuesday Women's League. She also volunteered at the American Legion. Mary loved gardening, baking cookies, cake decorating, telling jokes and especially spending time with her family. It was important to her that family traditions were continued on through the generations - everyone loved her pasties. Our sweet Nana will be forever missed by all of the people whose lives she touched throughout her beautiful life.