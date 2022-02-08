Dec. 16, 1958 - Feb. 6, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Mary Daly, 63, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Munster, IN. Survived by her three children: Liam (Jordan) Barany, Tim (Katie) Barany and Colleen (Alli) Weiss, and her two greatest joys, her grandchildren: Jubilee Weiss and Bowie Barany, with two more on the way.

Daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret Daly, sibling to eleven including the late Tom, Rita and Peggy Daly, aunt to many, and friend to all, especially her dearest, the late Edward Kaczmarski.

Mary was born on December 16, 1958 in Hammond, IN. She spent over 40 years as a CPA, first working with her dad at Daniel T. Daly and Co. and then taking over the family business. She loved to spend time with family and friends, play games, travel and have a few cocktails, especially as she cheered on the Cubs and Notre Dame. She enjoyed a great trivia night or a party where she filled the room with her laugh.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 2:00–8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland. Private interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you continue on her kindness and generosity with a donation to Share Foundation, Kiwanis, The Backpack Project or Bishop Noll.

