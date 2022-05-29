August 19, 1943 - May 1, 2022

PORTAGE - Mary "Dolly" L. Schroeder, age 78, of Portage, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 1943, to the late Charles and Irene (nee Langbeen) Hudson. Mary was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was past chairman of the Mother's Circle, helped with funeral luncheons, and was president of the Local Thrivent Chapter. She worked as a proof operator for Mid America, Gainer, National Bank, then Bank One. Mary enjoyed reading. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend.

Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Arnold "Arnie" Schroeder; children: Amy (Bradley) Kunas, Arnie (Sharon) Schroeder, Jr., Stephen (Karen) Schroeder, Emily (Bradley) Salmon; grandchildren, Melvin "Gus" (Linda) Chaney III, Aubrey Schroeder, Jake Kunas, Makena Kunas, Greta Salmon, Tate Salmon, Charlotte Salmon; great grandchild: Ashton Chaney; and brothers: George, Michael, and Jake Hudson.

Memorial contributions may be given to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN 46342.

Mary's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the various caregivers, companions, and staff at Dunes Hospice, especially Amber and Maggie, who cared for Mary.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Kramer officiating at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Dr., Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.