Mary Dolores "Dee" Dorigan, nee Finlon

Mary Dolores "Dee" Dorigan, néee Finlon, age 95, longtime resident of South Chicago and the East Side, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022. Beloved wife of John Arthur Dorigan (departed 4/02020) for 72 years. Loving mother of Dennis (Carol) Dorigan, the late Diane (late Tom Chamberlin) Dorigan, Sharon (Phillip) Zigulich, Gary (Barbara) Dorigan, James (Lori) Dorigan, and John K. Dorigan. Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Kelly, Sarah, Maureen, Michael, Joseph, Nicole, Jessica, and the late Caitlyn. Adored great-grandmother of six and great-great grandmother of two. Dear sister of Charles (Rita) Finlon, the late Ann (late Bronislaw) Jaworski, the late Lawrence (late Millie) Finlon, and the late John (late Pauline) Finlon. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dee was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence J. and Mary E. Finlon (néee Kavanaugh). As a graduate of James H. Bowen High School, Dee attended Library Science classes at Wilson Junior College. Being an avid reader and lover of murder mysteries, she went on to work at the South Chicago Branch of the Chicago Public Library. There she met her future sister-in-law, Dolores (néee Dorigan) Rose. Dolores introduced Dee to her brother, John Dorigan, and it was a perfect match; they were married on June 7, 1947. Dee was a longtime and active parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and regularly volunteered at the Parish Center and High School. With her dear friend, Lorraine Buchanan, she would assist at Bingo and the carnivals, aid in cleaning the church, prepare goods for bake sales, sell raffle tickets, and more. Lorraine and Dee delighted in celebrating each other's family events such as birthdays, graduations and weddings. They would also plan shopping trips together making sure to take advantage of the sale items at each store and then often gather back with their husbands to watch basketball or baseball games on the television. Dee was also an active member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary participating in the meetings, memorial events and National Poppy Day. Dee's kitchen was often a gathering place for her siblings to stop in for a quick cup of coffee and share the often humorous ups and downs of day to day life. She could generally be found chatting on the phone to relatives or friends near her voluminous Rolodex of social contacts. For many years, Dee treated her children and grandchildren to pizza on Saturday evenings, usually accompanied by a college football game or Jeopardy on in the background. These are some of the cherished recollections of our Mom. Her loving and wise presence will be missed by all who knew her and memories of treasured time with her will be passed down for generations to come. Visitation Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617 to Our Lady of Nazareth Church (Formerly Annunciata Church). Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Private family interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.