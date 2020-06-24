× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON, IN - Mary Dorulla (nee Souronis), age 91, of Chesterton, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Residence of Coffee Creek. Mary is survived by her children: Raymond (Georgia) Dorulla, Jr., Bill (Denise) Dorulla, Dan (Sherry) Dorulla, Sandra (Scott) Wiggins and Debbie (Ken) Chapman; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, James (Aliki) Souronis. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents: William and Anna Souronis; and brothers: Michael and Thomas.

Mary was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. Mary coached softball, was active in Jundale Little League, and supported all of her kids and grandkids in their sports. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Wives.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Trisagion Service beginning at 3:00 PM. Funeral Services will be private with entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial donations may be given in Mary's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit Mary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-769-3322.