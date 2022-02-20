MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mary E. Cantrell, nee Knight, age 69, of Merrillville, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Devoted mother of Rachel (Kenneth) Barlo, Brian Cantrell, and Sean (Melissa) Cantrell. Proud grandmother of Kalan, Colin, Hunter, Cayden, Elijah, Adam, and Alyssa. Dearest sister of Kathleen Barlog, Norbert (Mary) Knight, Peggy Goolsby, Trish DeGroot, and the late Nancy (late Gerard) Jendraszkiewicz. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Kathleen Knight.

Memorial visitation Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Deacon Milt Leppert officiating. Inurnment Tuesday, February 22, 2002 at 1:00 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, greatly appreciated.

