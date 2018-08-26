Mary E. Fornal (nee Niksic)

HAMMOND, IN - Mary E. Fornal (nee Nicksic) age 70, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018. Mary is survived by her loving children, Timothy Fornal of Florida, Tracy Fornal of Hammond; Grandson, Aaron McDonald of Schererville; brothers, Mike (Carol) Whitmore of Highland, John (Mary) Nicksic of San Diego, CA, and Joe (Donna) Nicksic of Chesterton; sisters, Bonnie Kotso of Munster, Jackie (Joe) Zeman of Reedsport, OR; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Fornal; and parents Michael Nicksic and Beatrice Sinas.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main St. and Kennedy Ave.) from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Dennis Blaney officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
Mary had a love for horses and a love for anything that had to do with art. She was a wonderful cook. Mary was a window decorator for Marshall Fields in River Oaks and Chicago. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Calumet hospicecalumet.org or S.H.A.R.E. Foundation sharefoundation.org would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com