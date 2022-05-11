March 8, 1933 - May 8, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary E. Kapitan (nee Kasper), age 89, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mary is survived by her five children: Michael (Mary) Kapitan, Susan (Richard) Scuderi, Carol (Joseph) Sanders, Laura (Daniel) Small, Dorothy (Thomas) Metcalf; 13 grandchildren: Jacob, Brandon (fiance Stephanie Krause), and Andrew Kapitan, Jacqueline (Sean) Park, Richard (fiance Violet Mullen) Scuderi, Matthew (Kelsey) Scuderi, Samuel (fiance Jennifer Wies) Sanders, Sophia (Kyle) Rodd, Abigael (Evan) Langbehn, First Lieutenant U.S.M.C. Garret (fiance Katie Steinbach) Small, Olivia Small, Mick and Maggie Metcalf; four great-grandchildren: Maven, Ayden, and Ethan Park, Vivienne Mullen; two sisters-in-law: Tillie Bryan, Patricia Kapitan; and her many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rudolph; son, Rudy Jr.; her siblings: Joseph (Rosella) Kasper, John (Delores) Kasper, Paul (Sarah) Kasper, Anne (Carl) Francik, Margaret (Ray) Dubczak.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Prayers will be said at 9:15 AM on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the funeral home. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307. Mary will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Visit Mary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.