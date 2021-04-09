Mary E. Kocielko (nee Zahrn)
July 8, 1936 — April 6, 2021
On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, Mary Kocielko (nee Zahrn), loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 84.
Mary Ethel Zahrn was born on July 8, 1936, in Chicago, IL, to Lewis and Mary (Rice) Zahrn.
Mary had a passion for the outdoors and gardening. She loved to travel with her late husband, Donald Kocielko, and together they would spend many Saturday afternoons at the casino boats. She enjoyed time spent with friends and family, and always brought life and fun to every party. She was known for her "forever young" spirit, her infectious smile, a laugh that vibrated joy wherever she went and her kind and compassionate heart.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Lewis, and her mother, Mary; her son, Mark Frantz; and loving husband of 50 years, Donald Kocielko. Mary is survived by her daughter, Sheree (Duane) McKesson; sister, Lois (Kenneth) McKenna; granddaughters: Tanya Frantz, Tereasa Rodriguez (Frantz), Tricia (Stephen) Gergely, Brenda (Brandon) Hunter and Heidi (Mike) Desmarais; great-grandchildren: Nina, Markey, Lily, Matthew, Madison, Stephen Jr. and Bentley; estranged daughter-in-law, Janice (Larry) Planer, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be private.