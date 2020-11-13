Mary E. Kooistra-Howe

June 15, 1923 - Nov. 10, 2020

LOWELL, IN — Mary E. (nee Adams) Kooistra-Howe, 97, of Lowell, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 15, 1923, in Framingham, MA, the daughter of James and Mary (Graybill) Adams.

After high school, Mary served in the United States Navy from 1944-1946. In March of 1946, she married William Kooistra Jr. and moved to Highland, IN. He preceded her in death in 1974. She moved to Kerrville, TX, in 1980 and lived there until 2008. While in Texas, Mary helped start the Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) which helped to aid those in need of food and clothing.

She met Ed Howe and they married in 1991. They enjoyed traveling and visiting with family. They were also members of a singing group for seniors called Fun with Music. Mary also enjoyed painting, knitting and loved cats. Ed preceded her in death in 2008 and Mary moved back to Highland.