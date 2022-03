July 19, 1921 - March 6, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Mary E. Kozicki, age 100, of Chesterton, IN, formerly of Glen Park and Florida, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, peacefully at home.

She was born July 19, 1921, in Effingham, IL. She married Edward S. Kozicki, Feb. 11, 1942, and was married for 69 years.

Mary is survived by her son Donald (Sonia) Kozicki of Dunnellon, Florida; daughter Mary Ann Bono of Chesterton, IN; grandchildren: Donald (Lisa) Brant, Timothy (Cassie) Bono, Kimberly (Darren) Weisman, Karey (Tom) Larkins; eight great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Florence Kozicki.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward S. Kozicki; son Edward E. Kozicki, and grandson Joseph Kozicki and 13 siblings.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Calumet Park Cemetery. Procession line-up at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410 at 10:30 AM