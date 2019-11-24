{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Mary E. Kukula, age 90, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

She is survived by her five children: Ronald (Kathy) Kukula, Paula (Joe) Tuttle, David (Sue) Kukula, Helen (Jim) Adkins and Robert (Debbie) Kukula; Ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Paul J. Kukula Jr.; parents, John and Helen Evon and siblings: Sue, John, Val, Danny and Olivia.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) at 10:00 a.m. with Father Charles Mosley officiating followed by procession to St. John Cemetery. Friends and family are invited for a time of visitation on Monday, November 25, 2019 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Mary was a long time resident of the region and a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She was an avid bingo player and loved to bowl in her spare time. She was a long time Cubs fan. Above all, Mary was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all she knew.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.

