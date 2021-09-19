HIGHLAND, IN - Mary E. Quinn, age 99 of Highland, passed away September 15, 2021.

She is survived by her loving daughter Judy (Mickey) Orban; grandsons; Michael (Liz) Orban and Don (Jola) Orban; three great-grandchildren: Natalie, Sarah and William; dear friends: Alex and Lori Muro. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years William.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schaefer (CRT. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schaefer. Friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Monday from 12:00 noon until time of service.

Mary was a member of the Highland Silver Sneakers and a former hairdresser.