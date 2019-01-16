MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mary E. Riley (nee Welches), age 76, of Merrillville, formerly of Crown Point and Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN.
Mary is survived by her children: Daren (Rhonda) Riley, Timothy Riley and Shannon Riley; step children: Jerry (Sandra) Riley and Charlene Malone; grandchildren: Jessica, Seth, Sydney, Riley, Angela, Matthew, Elliott and Ethan; brother: Tom Welches; sisters: Judy (Don) Pratt and Linda Dye; and special niece: Debra Watkins.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband: Charles and sister: Nancy Buse.
Mary was a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crown Point. She was a graduate of Merrillville High School Class of 1960. Mary loved spending time with her grandkids, going out to lunch with her friends and playing cards.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 18, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Funeral Services pending for Friday evening. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
Sign Mary's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.