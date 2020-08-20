 Skip to main content
GARY/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN — Mary E. Thornton, 84, of Gary, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, IN, the Rev. George W.C. Walker Jr., officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary. Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Thornton family during their time of loss.

