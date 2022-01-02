Mary E. Waters

Mar. 5, 1932 - Dec. 28, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary E. Waters, age 89 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully December 28, 2021. She was born March 5, 1932, married Herman Waters on August 28, 1950. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman Arthur Waters; parents Clifford and Maybelle Dotson.

Mary is survived by her children: Robert Waters, Raymond (Dawn) Waters, Marty (Martin) Verdeyen; grandchildren: Tina Waters, Dana (David) Fisher, Michelle Richie, Mackenzie Klem, Mallory Sheets; great grandchildren: Athena Richie, Rhea Richie, Rylie Sheets, Blakely Sheets, Loran Fisher, Drew Fisher, Aleister Klem, Saige Almaguer; many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. www.burnsfuneral.com