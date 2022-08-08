March 4, 1935 - Aug. 3, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Mary E. Yuritic "Cookie" (nee Canady), age 87, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter, Alice (Aaron J.) Zemelko; grandchildren: Aaron Edward and Andrew Michael Zemelko; sisters: Dolores Marulic and Carol Tomczak; brother, Paul (Margaret) Canady; nephews: Kevin Canady, Timothy Canady, Rick Przybylski; niece, Sharon Trapane; numerous second-generation nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Yuritic; parents: Paul and Alice Canady.

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, IN, 46323 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday August 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Redeemer Lutheran Church 9009 Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN, 46322, with Pastor Eric A. Kleinschmidt officiating. Viewing at church from 9:30 a.m. until the service. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place on Tuesday August 16, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Mary was born on March 4, 1935, in East Chicago, IN. She grew up in the Indiana Harbor and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Upon graduation, she worked at Guarantee Reserve Insurance Company in Downtown Hammond. Mary was a devout Lutheran Christian who loved to polka, read, and explore new fish fry's and polka events with her sister Carol. She never stopped learning and did not like to be still in life. Even in retirement, she worked as a secretary at Scott Middle School, a Retail Clerk at Target in Highland, and as a Church Secretary, a job she loved dearly, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Hammond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area by calling 219-922-2732 or via email at jmcinerney@hospicecalumet.org. You can also fill out a donation form on the hospice website at www.hospicecalument.org. Memorial donations can also be made to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League at www.lwnl.org.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.