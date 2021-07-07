INDIANAPOLIS — Mary Ehrenberg, 78, of Indianapolis, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born in Peoria, IL, to Clarence and Freda Thrush on January 5, 1943. Mary earned bachelor and master degrees from Valparaiso University and made her career as an English and speech teacher. She taught at Valparaiso High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Mary's personality and kindness led some of her students to lovingly refer to her as "Mama E." Mary was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Delta Theta Tau philanthropic sorority. She was an avid reader of everything from Agatha Christie to Shakespeare; and she enjoyed vibrant clothing and jewelry, many adopted pets, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren who knew her as "Meemaw." Mary loved the color red and hated Bingo (but could sometimes be cajoled to play if the stakes were right). She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother – as well as a fun aunt, sister in law, teacher, and friend – and will be dearly missed.