Mary Ehrenberg
Jan. 5, 1943 — July 1, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Mary Ehrenberg, 78, of Indianapolis, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born in Peoria, IL, to Clarence and Freda Thrush on January 5, 1943. Mary earned bachelor and master degrees from Valparaiso University and made her career as an English and speech teacher. She taught at Valparaiso High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Mary's personality and kindness led some of her students to lovingly refer to her as "Mama E." Mary was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Delta Theta Tau philanthropic sorority. She was an avid reader of everything from Agatha Christie to Shakespeare; and she enjoyed vibrant clothing and jewelry, many adopted pets, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren who knew her as "Meemaw." Mary loved the color red and hated Bingo (but could sometimes be cajoled to play if the stakes were right). She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother – as well as a fun aunt, sister in law, teacher, and friend – and will be dearly missed.
On August 20, 1966 in Peoria, IL, Mary married James F. Ehrenberg, who preceded her in death in 2000. She is survived by their children: James Ehrenberg Jr. of Indianapolis, Melissa (Chris) Barnett of Brownsburg, Christopher (Lora) Ehrenberg of Zionsville; and grandchildren: Sophie, Ben, and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 9, from 11a.m. to 1p.m., at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME with a funeral service beginning at 1p.m. Burial will follow the service at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Professor James F. Ehrenberg Memorial Fund at Valparaiso University, or a charity of the donor's choice that will benefit animals.