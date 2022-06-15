 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Eileen (nee McCarthy) Ross

WADSWORTH, OH - Mary Eileen (nee McCarthy) Ross, age 75, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away on May 25, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point, IN. Services will conclude at the church. For full obituary visit Burns website at www.burnsfuneral.com.

