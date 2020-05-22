CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Elizabeth (Barbar) Tracy, age 63 formerly of East Chicago, IL (20 years), and of Crown Point, IN, passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on May 18, 2020. She was born July 25, 1956 and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1974, and is an alumna of Valparaiso University (1978) for her undergraduate, and of Purdue University (1994) for her master's degree. She worked as an elementary school teacher and early childhood reading specialist within the Crown Point Community Schools until her retirement in 2014. Mary was a dedicated member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the founder of Sunday's Child, a group focused on providing underprivileged mothers and children with essential equipment to get them started in their new lives. She also enjoyed shopping (especially when there was a sale to be had or shoes were involved), catching up with her family and friends on the phone, and traveling throughout the country via car, RV, boat, or spyder, chasing sales along the way.
Mary is survived by her fiance David Dunn; son and daughter, Ryan (Erin) Tracy, Lauren (Jessie) Lukas; five grandchildren: Ryan, Mallory, Sawyer, Genevieve, Khaleesi, and one aunt, Ange Raczak. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry V and Therese K Barbar. Private funeral arrangements for family members will be held with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Sunday's Child at https://tinyurl.com/y7ag7h6y or by calling 219-663-2160. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.