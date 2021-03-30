Dec. 31, 1926 - Mar. 27, 2021

WHITING, IN - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Dixon (nee Sharpe), 94 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Community Hospital, Munster. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Dixon who passed away December 24, 1989; loving mother of Patricia (Robert) Kokandy, Mary Ellen (Michael) Kane, William E. (Linda) Dixon, Jr. and Timothy R. Dixon; cherished grandmother of Terry (late Amy) Dixon, Christopher Dixon, Patrick (Martina) Dixon, Megan (Jon) Weaver, Maureen (Miguel) Aguilar, David Kokandy and Adam Kokandy; adoring great grandma of seven; dearest sister of Ellen (late Jules) Erickson and the late Robert (Elsie Thornton) Sharpe and Barbara (late Edwin) Massa; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 12:30pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 10:00am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limit of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Betty Dixon was born on December 31, 1926 to Robert and Bridie (Neary) Sharpe. She was a lifelong resident of Whiting and a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1944. She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She had been the Sacred Heart School Cafeteria Cook and leader of the Cleaning Ladies for many years. She was a member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, Friends of the Whiting Public Library, the American Legion, Whiting Post 80 Women's Auxiliary and served on the board of the Buckley Wall of Fame. Betty loved to cook, bake and knit and had made countless hats for premature babies and shawls and lap robes for the sick. Devoted to her family, Betty will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.