June 2, 1936 - Feb. 18, 2022

MONTEZUMA, IA - Mary Elizabeth Blanton, 85, of Montezuma, Iowa passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Montezuma Specialty Care Center.

Mary was born on June 2, 1936, in Robertson, Texas, the daughter of Elmer and Ola Mae (Meadows) Becktold. She was united in marriage to William Charles Boettger in 1956. Mary was a hard working lady and she instilled that in her children. She was a bartender at different places. Mary would take old dolls and revive them so that they could be sent overseas to Vietnam during the war. She enjoyed attending the horse races.

Mary is survived by her children: Billy (Karen) Boettger of Florida, Ricky (Wendy) Boettger of Illinois, Donnie (Barb) Boettger of Indiana, Jimmy (Holly) Boettger of Illinois and Lisa Brimmer of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Pamela Jo Boettger and three brothers: Ray Becktold, Charles Becktold and Jack Becktold.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. No services will be held and private family burial will be held at the Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, Illinois at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa is caring for her arrangements.