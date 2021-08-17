Mary Elizabeth Gessler (nee O'Rourke)

MUNSTER, IN - Mary Elizabeth Gessler passed away surrounded by her family on August 13, 2021. Mary was born on April 6, 1940 in East Chicago, IN. Mary attended St. Joseph grade school and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, IN. She worked for the School Town of Munster as the school secretary at James B. Eads Elementary School for over 36 years. During those years, she developed cherished friendships with the teachers and other colleagues. In addition, she was a caring role model and mentor for countless students. Mary was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Church in Munster, IN. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, much to the consternation of her brothers, who were avid Chicago Bears fans. Aaron Rodgers may as well be the patron saint of football fans, as he could walk on water according to Mary. Her many friendships, some for as long as 75 years, were treasured by her, as was her family. Mary had a very special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She spoke to them regularly, recognizing their achievements and consoling them in their disappointments.