Dec. 31, 1948 - Nov. 11, 2021
CRESTWOOD, KY - Mary Elizabeth Scherrer McLane of Crestwood, Kentucky entered peacefully into new life on November 11, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on December 31, 1948, in Covington, Kentucky to Harold L. and Dorothy B. Hogan Scherrer. She is sister to Tom Scherrer and Judith Wilkens, wife to Fred L. McLane III, mother to Fred McLane IV (Laura), Kelly Jones (Clay), Jason McLane (Patty), and Adam McLane (Megan) and cherished "Mimi" to six grandchildren: Madison and Parker Jones, Noah and Morgan McLane, and Eliza and Phoebe McLane. She was a treasured aunt, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and friend to many.
After growing up in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Mary attended Thomas More University majoring in art, a passion and skillset she carried with her throughout life. Mary was married to Fred McLane III on April 19, 1969, while he served in the United States Marine Corps. After military service, they relocated to Valparaiso, Indiana for 25 years to
raise their children. Early in Fred's retirement, Mary's adventurous spirit and love of nature brought the couple to design and build a custom log home which they enjoyed for 12 years in the Northwoods of Michigan. There, they soaked in nature, new relationships, and hosted friends and family.
Mary was an accomplished watercolorist and had a keen eye for design that she used in making her homes, and the homes of her friends, warm, comfortable, and charming. Her art skills made her quite the crayon coloring/arts and crafts companion to her grandchildren. Her ability to find joy and share joy was a hallmark of her life. Mary shared generously.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by friends for her famous barn dances, costume parties, wild game dinners, and Bunco parties. She had a zest for life that showed, drawing people in by her upbeat spirit. If a joke was needed, Mary had one. If a hug or sharing of tears was needed, Mary provided it. She was truly a treasure.
A favorite set of words by F. Collis Wildman always adorned her homes in prominent placement. It speaks of three things to accomplish before you lay your head on your pillow each night when you can say, "I have done my best." They include always being kind, always giving a smile to the world even when it hurts, and accomplishing at least one worthwhile thing each day. Mary did her best, and her best was extraordinary.
Mary leaves behind dear friends in Valparaiso, Indiana; Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati; Ludington and Baldwin, Michigan and Greater Louisville.
Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, Kentucky on Monday, November 15, 2021.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on November 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in LaGrange, Kentucky.
The family suggests that if any donations are made, they be to your charity of choice in Mary's name.