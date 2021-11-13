Dec. 31, 1948 - Nov. 11, 2021

CRESTWOOD, KY - Mary Elizabeth Scherrer McLane of Crestwood, Kentucky entered peacefully into new life on November 11, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on December 31, 1948, in Covington, Kentucky to Harold L. and Dorothy B. Hogan Scherrer. She is sister to Tom Scherrer and Judith Wilkens, wife to Fred L. McLane III, mother to Fred McLane IV (Laura), Kelly Jones (Clay), Jason McLane (Patty), and Adam McLane (Megan) and cherished "Mimi" to six grandchildren: Madison and Parker Jones, Noah and Morgan McLane, and Eliza and Phoebe McLane. She was a treasured aunt, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and friend to many.

After growing up in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Mary attended Thomas More University majoring in art, a passion and skillset she carried with her throughout life. Mary was married to Fred McLane III on April 19, 1969, while he served in the United States Marine Corps. After military service, they relocated to Valparaiso, Indiana for 25 years to

raise their children. Early in Fred's retirement, Mary's adventurous spirit and love of nature brought the couple to design and build a custom log home which they enjoyed for 12 years in the Northwoods of Michigan. There, they soaked in nature, new relationships, and hosted friends and family.