VALPARAISO, IN — Mary Ellen Alexander (nee Gast) passed on while surrounded by family on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Born on November 25, 1942 to J. Delmar and Winifred Veronica (Fitzgerald) Gast, she was a lifelong Valparaiso resident, and was married to the love of her life, Walter Francis Alexander (1940-2002) on September 19, 1964. They raised three children: Shawn (David) Armstrong of St Joseph, MI, Jessica (Joe) Novak of Geneva, IL, and Matthew Alexander (Scottsdale, AZ). She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She leaves behind a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Dr. Joyce Gast, an array of beautiful friendships, and seven loving grandchildren: Caili, Moira, and Liam Armstrong, and Olivia, Mary Clare, Joe, and Nora Novak.

Mary Ellen lost her mother at a young age and took on a great deal of responsibility on her beloved family farm. She worked for Whiteco Hotels for over 30 years and her hospitable ways didn't end there, as there was always an extra seat at the table and plenty of food in her kitchen. She volunteered her time and cooking to serve the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. She brought the door down, hosting countless family parties and Wheeler High School class reunions. A parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church, she was a woman of strong faith, an amazing gardener, loved animals, and always looked out for those in need. Her storytelling abilities were unmatched, and her sense of humor could attract a crowd! Those who knew her were blessed with a great example of how to live a genuine life, filled with hard work, love, and humility.