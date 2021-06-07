PORTAGE, IN - Mary "Ellen" Askren (nee Bridges), age 60, of Portage passed away Thursday June 3, 2021 at Northwest Health, Porter. Ellen was born October 14, 1960 in Gary, Indiana to Maurice and Mary (Holsapple) Bridges, Jr. Ellen was a transportation coordinator with Portage Township School System for many years and will be deeply missed by her colleagues. She was a member of Crossroads Family Church in Portage and was very active in the tech department, as well as serving as Missionettes teacher/coordinator for many years. Ellen enjoyed crocheting – especially making items for her four grandchildren and great niece. She was a member Order of the Eastern Star Olive Chapter #396.