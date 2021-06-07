Oct. 14, 1960 - June 3, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Mary "Ellen" Askren (nee Bridges), age 60, of Portage passed away Thursday June 3, 2021 at Northwest Health, Porter. Ellen was born October 14, 1960 in Gary, Indiana to Maurice and Mary (Holsapple) Bridges, Jr. Ellen was a transportation coordinator with Portage Township School System for many years and will be deeply missed by her colleagues. She was a member of Crossroads Family Church in Portage and was very active in the tech department, as well as serving as Missionettes teacher/coordinator for many years. Ellen enjoyed crocheting – especially making items for her four grandchildren and great niece. She was a member Order of the Eastern Star Olive Chapter #396.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Askren of Portage; her parents, Maurice and Mary Bridges of Portage; daughter Heather (Keith) Plybon of Branson, MO; brother, Allen (Alison) Bridges of Portage; sister-in-law Kim Bridges; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she loved so very much; and many dear friends she considered as family.
Ellen was preceded in death by her brother Charles Randolph Matthew Bridges; and her grandparents, Jim and Lucille Holsapple and Maurice and Trula Bridges, Sr.
A family-only visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday June 10, 2021 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial and graveside services will follow in McCool Cemetery, Portage, Indiana.
A public celebration of life event in Ellen's honor is being planned and will be announced in the near future.