Mary Ellen Harris

ANDERSON, IN — Mary Ellen Harris, 78, of Anderson, passed away on December 18, 2020, at Northview Health and Living, Anderson, IN. She was born on December 8, 1942, in Chicago, IL.

Mary retired as a data entry specialist for Weil McClain.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Linda (Steven) List; grandsons, Nicholas Wanninger, Jackson Wanninger and Matthew Wanninger; and siblings, John (Jennifer) Rode and Lois Cory. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ilse Rode.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.MichaelJFox.org. www.loosecares.com