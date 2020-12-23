 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Ellen Harris

Mary Ellen Harris

{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ellen Harris

ANDERSON, IN — Mary Ellen Harris, 78, of Anderson, passed away on December 18, 2020, at Northview Health and Living, Anderson, IN. She was born on December 8, 1942, in Chicago, IL.

Mary retired as a data entry specialist for Weil McClain.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Linda (Steven) List; grandsons, Nicholas Wanninger, Jackson Wanninger and Matthew Wanninger; and siblings, John (Jennifer) Rode and Lois Cory. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ilse Rode.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.MichaelJFox.org. www.loosecares.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts