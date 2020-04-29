CHESTERTON, IN — Mary Ellen Lakin, 88, of Chesterton, formerly of Crown Point passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home with family. She was born September 15, 1931 to Arthur and Gladys (Reagan) Gereau and graduated from St. Anne High School in Illinois. Mary Ellen had served as a 4-H leader in Rensselaer and Crown Point, and Porter County Farm Bureau officer. She and Keith were loyal supporters of community theater and the arts and enjoyed square dancing together. She was an accomplished dulcimer player, talented at arts & crafts and the unofficial family historian.