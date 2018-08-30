WHITING, IN - Mary Ellen Louise Sajdera (nee Gaynor), age 90. Whiting resident, formerly of Hammond. Wife for 65 years of the late Joseph Richard Sajdera. Mother of Josephine Louise (Don) Sajdera, Richard Allen Sajdera and Edith Lucille Sajdera. Grandmother of Edward Daniel, Joseph Daniel, Vickie Wahlsmith, Carmen Louise, Ricky, Patrick and Rachel Sajdera. Great grandmother of Christopher, Ann, Thomas, Mary, Debra, Vincent, Colin, Bobby Jo, Rhiannon, Jennifer, Walter, Tessa, Kyle, Cheyenne and Destiny. Great-great grandmother of five. Sister of Margaret DeLora and the late Mae, L.J. and Arthur Gaynor. Sister in-law of Frances (Carmen) Lenzo and the late Ervine (Lillian) Sajdera, Edward (Vivian) and John Sajdera.
Family and friends will gather Saturday morning September 1, 2018 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1445 Hoffman St., Hammond, IN for Visitation from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com