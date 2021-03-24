Mary Ellen Mitch
July 27, 1949 — March 22, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Mary Ellen Mitch, 71, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born July 27, 1949, in Gary, IN, to Steve and Mary (Kuzma) Rusak.
After graduation from Merrillville High School, class of 1967, Mary worked at Montgomery Wards and studied at Indiana University. After raising two beautiful children, she worked at Wise Owl Preschool and Merrillville Iddings after-school program. There's not a child Mary would not love or educate.
Mary lived for her kids and grandkids, loved reading and word games. To know Mary Ellen, was to love her. She always looked out for others and put others first.
On July 18, 1970, Mary Ellen married Douglas Mitch, who survives along with their children, Kristen (Pat) Stanton, of IL, and Matthew (Misty) Mitch, of MI; grandchildren: Audrey, Jack and Charlotte Stanton, and Chloe and Parker Mitch; aunt, Helen Sopko, of Portage; brother, Michael (Sally) Rusak, of WI; mother-in-law, Dorothy Mitch, of IL; brother-in-law, Duane (Donna) Mitch, of IL; nieces and nephews: Steven, Alana, Audra, Max, Lucus, Jacob, Jodi, Dena and Tina; and best of friends: Jani Morton, of SC, Gayle Whittaker, of IN, Donn and Annie, of Converse, Dan and Chris Bridy, of Valpo, and Toby and Sally Tyler, of IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Mary Rusak; brother, Richard S. Rusak; and father-in-law, Donald Mitch.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Kovalow-St. John and Nurse Karen, Avalon Springs nursing staff, and VNA Hospice of Valparaiso.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, with a funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by at memorial luncheon in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested in Mary Ellen's name to the Lupus Foundation of America Indiana Chapter, 9302 N. Meridian St., Ste. 203, Indianapolis, IN 46260.