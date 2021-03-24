Mary Ellen Mitch

July 27, 1949 — March 22, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Mary Ellen Mitch, 71, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born July 27, 1949, in Gary, IN, to Steve and Mary (Kuzma) Rusak.

After graduation from Merrillville High School, class of 1967, Mary worked at Montgomery Wards and studied at Indiana University. After raising two beautiful children, she worked at Wise Owl Preschool and Merrillville Iddings after-school program. There's not a child Mary would not love or educate.

Mary lived for her kids and grandkids, loved reading and word games. To know Mary Ellen, was to love her. She always looked out for others and put others first.