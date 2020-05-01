× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HIGHLAND, IN - Mary Ellen "Peaches" Hyzy, 83, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on Dec. 25, 1936 to Patrick Gannon and Marie (Kritenbrink) Jonas. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. Her marriage was to William James "Apples" Hyzy, Sr. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She is survived by two sons, Michael J. (Genevieve) Hyzy and Keith A. (Karen) Hyzy; one sister-in-law, Barbara Gannon; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, William James Hyzy, Sr.; one son, William James Hyzy, Jr.; her parents, Patrick Gannon and Marie Jonas; and two brothers, Robert Gannon and Patrick Gannon.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Health Hospice Care. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.