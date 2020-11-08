VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Ellen Robison, age 73, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away October 4, 2020. She was born in Gary IN, on November 18, 1946. Mary Ellen graduated from Crown Point High School. She worked many years for a major insurance company and as an Officer of the Court for a prestigious law firm. Mary Ellen enjoyed reading, playing cards (Skipbo), opera and the show Animal Planet. She was a member of Deep River Church of Christ in Merrillville, IN, as well as Living Hope Church in Valparaiso, IN. She will be deeply missed.