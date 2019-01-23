PORTAGE, IN - Mary Emilia Smolar, age 89, of Portage, passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1929 in Gary, IN to Frank and Mary (Apa) Lazzaro.
Mary is survived by her sons, Joe Smolar, Ray (Amanda) Smolar and John (Sherry) Smolar Jr.; grandchildren, Jordan (Shannon) Smolar, Jace (Shelby) Smolar, Jared (Alyssa) Smolar, Rhiannon (Tony) Lawson, Brennan Smolar, Heather (Mike) Tucker, Dane Smolar, Chad Smolar and Shannon (Jesse) Warner; great grandchildren, Logan Smolar, Mia Tucker, Aiden Smolar, Maverick Warner; sister in law, Francis Stanko and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 62 years, John Smolar; brothers, Fred Lazzaro, Joseph Lazzaro, Frank Lazzaro and Dominic Lazzaro.
Private family services were held with a burial at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.