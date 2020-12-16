Mary Etta Layden (nee Grandys)

SEALY, TX — Mary Etta Layden (nee Grandys), of Sealy, TX, (formally of Bonne Terre, MO) passed away on December 4, 2020. She was born in Crown Point, IN, to Francis and Mary Grandys on November 5, 1937. She was wed to Joseph W. Layden on February 8, 1958.

Mary Etta Layden retired as a mental health worker with BJC Behavioral Health in Missouri and continued to dedicate her life to serving others in her church and community. She was an active member in the Catholic Daughters of Americas and at one point served as president for one year in the Bluebonnet Deanery. She mentored children to stay in school with Raising Academic Performance. Mary Etta enjoyed sewing and crocheting and shared her crafts with her family and the Cancer Angels to benefit the American Cancer Society. Most of all, Mary Etta loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Layden is survived by her brother, Thomas (Angie) Grandys, of Crown Point, IN; two sisters, Frances (James, deceased) Hill, of Crown Point, IN; and Veronica Grandys, of NJ. She is also survived by her children: Michael Layden, of Huntsville, AL, Mark (Stephanie)Layden, of Evanston, IL, Francis "Larry" (Jayne) Layden, of Clayton, MO, Monica (Michael) Gross, of Sealy, TX, and special friend, Catherine (Bruce) Hoagland, of Birmingham, AL; and 11 grandchildren.