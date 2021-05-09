July 19, 1938 - June 26, 2020
In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Mary Evelyn Sims On Her First Year in Heaven.
Our First Mother's Day Without You. Ever since I can remember, you have always been our glue. Your love lives forever within. Your spirit resounds without end. So much have we learned from you. Hard work, worship, and to always be true. Slowly, our hearts will mend. Knowing that we will hold you tight again. Love Always, Jackie, Anesha, and Amarisse
